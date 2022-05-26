RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets hosted the Northfield Marauders on Thursday, May 26, earning a 13-3 senior game win.
After a scoreless first inning, the Rockets plated the first run, leaving the bottom of the second with a 1-0 advantage.
Kyrielle Deuso led off the bottom of the fourth with a stand-up triple. A hit batter and a walk loaded the bases for the Rockets. Deuso, Maddie Smith, Olivia Hatch, and Holly Raymond all scored on passed balls, and the Rockets left the fourth with a 6-0 lead.
The Marauders led off the top of the fourth with a base hit and scored their first run on a passed ball. The second run also scored on a passed ball, narrowing the Rockets to a 6-2 lead.
Smith led off the bottom of the fourth with a stand-up double and scored on a passed ball. Madison Boylan smacked a line-drive double down the third-base side to score two runs for the Rockets, who left the inning with a 9-2 advantage.
The Rockets held the Marauders scoreless in the top of the fifth. Deuso led off the bottom of the inning with an in-the-park home run that rolled to the far right corner. Hatch hit a two-out single to keep the Rockets' offense rolling.
Richford loaded the bases, eventually walking in two runs to hold a 12-2 lead after five innings.
Olivia Hatch, who'd go on to throw a complete game, fielded two balls herself to close the top of the sixth.
Vanessa Cunningham advanced Mikayla Chagnon to third on a soft grounder, and Chagnon scored on a passed ball for the only run of the inning.
Hatch and the Rockets closed out the final inning and celebrated the senior night win with softball-shaped cookies.
Richford seniors Olivia Hatch, Madison Boylan, Madison Johnson, and Holly Raymond spoke of their years with the Rockets.
Olivia Hatch: "Everyone is really into the game, and they're all here to support each other. I think we have fun together."
Holly Raymond: "We've grown so much over the last four years. This is probably our strongest year. We've gone up together all the way through, and I think this was our most bonded team, which is nice."
Madison Boylan: "I'm going to remember the people because I really enjoyed playing with them. When we say we're a family, we really are."
Madison Johnson: "We communicate together and work as a family. Even when we get down, we're lifted up by the team."
Rockets' coach Abby Coon spoke of the seniors: "This is a great group of girls, and they will do great things. They make me want to continue coaching."
