CASTLETON - The No. 6 Richford Rockets punched their ticket to the D4 softball state championship after upsetting every opponent they faced in the playoffs but fell 7-6 to the West Rutland Golden Horde in the D4 title game on Sunday, June 12.
The Rockets plated two runs in the top of the first; Mikayla Chagnon walked and stole second, and Maddie Smith sent her home with a triple to the fence. Kyrielle Deuso followed suit, with a stand-up double to score Smith.
Deuso got the start in the circle for Richford. A walk resulted in a run for West Rutland on a passed ball. Deuso struck out the final batter to end the inning and hold the Rockets' lead.
After a scoreless second for both teams, Mikayla Chagnon's walk and steal of second and third, put her in the right place to score on Raymond's single; the Rockets held a 3-1 lead.
Ella Chagnon got the first out in the bottom of the third with a stellar over-the-shoulder catch at second. West Rutland plated a second run on a stand-up double. A slow grounder to Melody Tracy ended the inning.
The Rockets stranded two runners in the top of the fourth. Olivia Hatch replaced Deuso in the circle in the bottom of the fourth and retired three batters to end the inning.
Deuso, intentionally walked for a second time, gave the Rockets a fourth run capitalizing on errors and exhibiting top-notch base running. Vanessa Cunningham belted a double to center, but the Rockets again stranded runners.
The Golden Horde closed the gap in the bottom of the fifth, capitalizing on two walks and a sharply hit ground ball that burst through the infield to score a third run.
Richford loaded the bases in the top of the sixth as Mikayla Chagnon beat out a slow grounder to reach first. A passed ball plated Mikayla Chagnon for the Rockets' fifth run. Talia McCray flew down the first baseline to beat a throw, sending Deuso home and extending Richford's lead 6-3.
Tracy and Hatch combined for the second out in the bottom of the sixth, tagging the runner stealing home, but an unlucky collision in the outfield resulted in a dropped ball and two runs for the Golden Horde. A two-out laser through the infield tied the game.
The Golden Horde held the Rockets in the top of the seventh and went on to plate the winning run on a walk-off single in the bottom of the inning.
Rockets coach Abby Coon, in her second year with the program, spoke about her team.
"I can't describe how proud I am of them. I told them from day one they could make it here; they just had to believe in themselves. I know our seniors really wanted it this year, and it's hard to get this close and lose," said Coon.
Coon also thanked the Richford faithful: "I want to thank Greenwood's Bakery for the breakfast they gave us this morning, and I want to thank the parents who helped us get the coach bus and came out to support us. The support from the town was unbelievable."
Richford offense: Holly Raymond led the Rockets with two hits, and Mikayla Chagnon, Maddie Smith, Kyrielle Deuso (intentionally walked three times), Vanessa Cunningham, and Madison Boylan each had a hit.
Richford pitching: Kyrielle Deuso threw three innings, allowing thre hits, two runs, walking two, and striking out three. Olivia Hatch threw 3.1 innings, allowing five hits, five runs, five walks, and seven strikeouts.
