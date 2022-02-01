RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets girls basketball team opened the month of February with a 42-23 win over the Stowe Raiders.
The Rockets held an 11-6 lead after the first quarter, going on a late run to boost the score after a quiet start. Kyrielle Deuso scored nine of the Rockets' points, including two buckets from outside the arc.
Richford's press went to work in the second quarter. Madison Boylan earned a cheer from the crowd, blocking a pass, stealing the ball, and eventually scoring on a putback.
The Rockets proved to be very effective from the foul line in the second, shooting 7 for 8 in the quarter. Aubrey Fadden, Madison Boylan, Emma Fadden, and Dueso all went 2 for 2, and the Rockets held the 25-9 advantage at the half.
After Sierra Derby kicked off the third quarter with a layup, Carly Archambault drained a deep three for the Rockets, pushing Richford to 30 in the first minute of play. Richford closed the third with a 38-14 lead.
Richford rolled to forty in the first minute of the fourth quarter; Olivia Hatch and Derby each scored two points in the quarter, and the Rockets earned the win.
Deuso, who led the Rockets with 16 points, was glad to see the team put to use what they've been working on in practice.
"We got to run a new drill we've been working on, and we did decent with it," said Deuso. "It was a good game."
The Rockets will face Stowe again this week; they'll also play Winooski.
"I'm excited to play Winooski again," said Deuso. "We're pretty well matched."
Rockets coach Tim Lagasse was glad to see the team put their practice skills to work.
"We've been working on the last-second shot and a new out-of-bounds play, and they ran it well," said Lagasse. "We're trying to change things up and give some new looks to the second half of the season."
Aubrey Fadden's hard work on the court didn't go unnoticed.
"The last few games Aubrey's gotten into foul trouble," said Lagasse, "but tonight, she did a good job of moving her feet and staying tough on defense."
Lagasse also spoke of Shawnee Hemond, "Shawnee did a good job underneath coming in. She made some good passes and didn't force shots. That shows me a lot in her composure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.