The Richford Rockets cruised to a 65-35 win over the Stowe Raiders on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Sierra Derby led the Rockets with 21 points and Kyrielle Deuso and Mikayla Chagnon each had nine.
Rockets cruise past Raiders; Sierra Derby leads Richford offense!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
