The Richford Rockets earned a 4-0 win over Craftsbury on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Aubrey Fadden notched her first varsity shutout.
Ella Chagnon's penalty kick at 10:30 into play put the Rockets on the board early. Madeline Pike (assisted by Madison Smith) added the second goal at 36:00 into play, followed by Kyrielle Dueso (assisted by Ella Chagnon) 47:00 into play. Deuso (unassisted) scored the final goal 50:00 into play.
Richford Rocket goalie Aubrey Fadden had six saves for Richford and Craftsbury's Rachel Bailey had 30 saves.
Rockets' coach Liza Bordo shared four highlights from the game:
- Impressive saves by Aubrey Fadden in the goal.
- Defensive control by Mikayla Chagnon, Hannah Marlow, Emma Fadden, Syrianna Randall, and Eliot Irish.
- Control in the middle by Madison Smith
- Through passes, ball handling and patience by Ella Chagnon
Richford is now 2-1 on the season and hosts BFA-Fairfax at Richford on Saturday, Sept. 17.
