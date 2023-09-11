RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets soccer team earned a 4-2 win over the Winooski Spartans on Monday, Sept. 11.
Senior Maddie Smith scored a hat trick for the Rockets in a fast-paced and physical game.
"It feels pretty good, especially since it's my senior year," said Smith. "We all worked hard today and wanted it. I think we're going to have a good season."
Winooski struck within two minutes of the first, but the Rockets kept their cool, eventually creating an opportunity for Smith to send her first goal, unassisted, into the Spartans' net. Three minutes later, first-year varsity player Adi Chagnon connected with Smith for the Rockets' second goal.
While playing in her first varsity game as a goalie, Vanessa Tessier made several point-blank saves late in the first half to deny the determined Spartans the opportunity to tie the game.
When asked about her first varsity start, Tessier responded with enthusiasm.
"When the game first started, the nerves were there. I remembered advice from my snowboarding coach: those nerves are a sign your body is getting ready to do something it may not be comfortable with," said Tessier, "but once I got started, I was in my zone."
Kyrielle Deuso added an insurance goal for the Rockets late in the first half.
The Rockets broke through Spartan defenders midway through the second half; Smith scored her third goal off a well-aimed ball from Deuso.
Rocket defenders held off a late breakaway by Winooski and almost converted a corner kick into a fifth goal, but it was Winooski who scored the game's final goal in the last minute of play.
This year's Rockets have a pair of siblings on the team, Mikayla and Adi Chagnon. The sisters spoke of the fun they've had on the field together.
"It makes me super proud," said Mikayla. "It's cool to take our chemistry as sisters and put that on the field."
In her first year on varsity, Adi has also enjoyed playing with Mikayla.
"I like that I know where I'm supposed to be because she'll yell at me and tell me where I'm supposed to be," said Adi. "It's fun to be on the same team, and I've been looking forward to it!"
Mikayla agreed, saying, "I didn't think I'd get to play with her until my senior year, so getting to play with her my junior year was like a present!"
Rockets' coach, Liza Bordo, was pleased with the effort displayed by the seasoned veterans and the team's new players, including several eighth graders.
"I heard a lot of positive communication today. When Winooski scored two minutes in, everyone stayed positive and super uplifting. They also applied what we talked about at halftime to the second half of the game, which was awesome to see," said Bordo.
"The blending has been really good, and everyone is stepping up to lead and help one another."
Bordo also complimented Tessier on her first varsity start in goal.
"Vanessa is working so hard, and she's super passionate about her position and putting in extra time, including working with Jenne Hull, our goalie coach," said Bordo. "The improvement she's made already is out of this world."
Hull, new to the coaching staff this year, has already had a visible impact on the team.
"The first practice, Jenne had everything lined up," said Bordo. "She and Vanessa are forming a super tight bond, which is exactly what we need."
Bordo also thanked assistant coach Randi Chagnon.
"Randi's been super helpful and has lots of connections with the younger girls," said Bordo, "so we're all blending nicely."
Junior Kyrielle Deuso played an integral role in the team's success and spoke of the first game and the blending of the returning and new players.
"At practice, we show them what we need to do; they're getting better at it," said Deuso. "We all work together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.