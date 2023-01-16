RICHFORD- The Richford Rockets came to play on Monday, Jan. 16, earning an 82-41 win over the visiting Stowe Raiders. The entire Rockets team contributed their piece of the puzzle in a great team victory.
The Rockets were dominant all night, taking a 26-8 first-quarter lead, which gave them the jump they needed for the rest of the game. Scoring from Kyrielle Dueso and Sierra Derby led the Rockets in the first half, which ended at 45-24 in favor of Richford.
As the game continued, more Rockets' players got involved in the offense: Emma Fadden and Maddie Smith became frequent contributing scorers, making buckets from all around the court.
Great defense, offense, and team chemistry were on display as the Rockets sealed the victory.
Rockets coach Tim Lagasse spoke of the team's hard work paying off: "We've been working on our offensive transitions, moving the ball down the court quickly, and setting some pick and rolls, and it's been paying off."
Rocket center Sierra Derby spoke of what she saw her team doing well: "We've really been working on pick and rolls at practice, and we did a lot of those well tonight."
Finally, Kyrielle Deuso spoke about her team's chemistry this season: "Everybody is really tight this year, and we do a lot of team things together."
Richford scoring leaders: Kyrielle Deuso led all scorers with 28 points, Sierra Derby had 22 points, and Maddie Smith had 13 points.
