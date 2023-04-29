The Richford Rockets hosted the Peoples Academy Wolves on Saturday, April 29, rolling to a 17-3 win in five innings. Cousins Ella and Mikayla Chagnon each hit back-to-back in-the-park home runs to add a fun flair to the game.
The two Chagnons spoke of their second-inning success and the chance to play a second season together.
Ella Chagnon: “I was being patient and waiting for the right time to take my swing. It’s fun to have family on the team, and we’re so close. It’s good to have such a close bond.”
Mikayla Chagnon: “When Ella got her hit and was rounding the bases, I was cheering for her as she ran. I didn’t think I’d hit another in-the-park home run right after she did. It’s a lot of fun playing with Ella, and we definitely share a bond on the field.”
The Rockets took a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as Kyrielle Deuso hit a double, Mikayla Chagnon a single, and several others worked walks.
After a quick half inning in the top of the second, Ella and Mikayla Chagnon started the bottom of the second with back to back in the park home runs. Melody Tracy, Vanessa Cunningham, and Sierra Derby each added hits in the bottom of the inning, and the Rockets added five more runs to the board.
In the top of the third, the Rockets worked out of a bases loaded jam to hold the Wolves scoreless. Peoples snapped up three quick outs in the field to end the third, holding the Rockets to 9-0.
Derby earned three outs on strikes in the top of the fourth in a fast and efficient half inning, quickly returning the Rockets to the plate. Maddie Smith sliced a single down the third base line to get the Rockets' offense going. Derby advanced Smith on a hard hit single and Georgia Belloti walked to load the bases. Grace Ryea picked up an RBI on a slow grounder to extend the Rockets lead after four.
Derby returned to the circle in the fifth; Maddie Smith made a head's up play on an infield grounder for the inning's first out, but Peoples broke up the shutout, scoring three runs in a late-game rally.
Smith ended the Wolves' hopes, snagging a line drive and touching the plate for the double play on the force.
In the bottom of the fifth, Tracy sent a runner scampering home on a hard hit to left, followed by a sharply hit ball by Cunningham. Smith snapped a single through the gap to plate two and seal the 17-3 win in five innings.
Rockets coach Abby Coon was glad to see the team’s bats come alive.
“We had almost a week off, so it was good to see the team get the bats out and still be so dialed in,” said Coon. “And, obviously, congratulations to Ella and Mikaya. It’s not very often you see that happen.”
Coon welcomed the game as an opportunity to get everyone into the action.
“We got some girls in who haven’t been in the field much, so that was nice to have them play the entire game, and get a good feel for how this is supposed to go,” said Coon.
