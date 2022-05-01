The Richford Rockets softball team traveled to Peoples Academy on Saturday, April 30, earning a 24-2 win in five innings. Kyrielle Deuso earned the win ending with a total of 13 strike outs and 1 triple and a total of 5RBIs. Sierra Derby hit an in the park home run, resulting in her first varsity home run, as well as a triple. Derby also had a total 4 RBIs yesterday.
Rockets blast past Peoples Academy; Kyrielle Deuso and Sierra Derby lead offense!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
