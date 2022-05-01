image0 (1).png

Kyrielle Deuso throws a pitch during the Richford Rockets' road win against Peoples Academy on Saturday, April 30. 

 Courtesy of Abby Coon

The Richford Rockets softball team traveled to Peoples Academy on Saturday, April 30, earning a 24-2 win in five innings. Kyrielle Deuso earned the win ending with a total of 13 strike outs and 1 triple and a total of 5RBIs. Sierra Derby hit an in the park home run, resulting in her first varsity home run, as well as a triple. Derby also had a total 4 RBIs yesterday.

