RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets varsity softball team earned a commanding 17-3 win over visiting Craftsbury Academy on Thursday, May 11.
Eight Rockets scored in the first inning to give Richford an early lead, and they never looked back. Craftsbury tallied two runs in the second and one in the third; the Rockets closed the game with a fifth-inning mercy-rule win.
Rockets' coach Abby Coon was pleased with her team's attitude on the field.
"I was pleased with our sportsmanship," said Coon. "One of their players got hurt early on, and we tried to keep the game lighthearted."
Coon also spoke of the focus moving forward: "We'd like to keep winning, working as a unit, and working on the mistakes we're making and moving forward."
Richford offense: Ella Chagnon, Kyrielle Deuso, Mikayla Chagnon, Maddie Smith, Grace Ryea all had hits for the Rockets.
Richford pitching: Sierra Derby earned the win in the circle, striking out three.
