WINOOSKI — The Richford Rockets' soccer team played games both Saturday and Tuesday this week, winning one and narrowly losing the another.
Tuesday afternoon, the Rockets took on the Winooski Spartans in a rain-soaked contest in Winooski.
The rain didn't dampen the Rockets' effort as they proceeded to secure a 2-1 win in regulation.
"It was a great game. We won, and as far as possession went, we dominated," said Rockets' coach Abby Coon.
"We have a young team, and it's nice to see things clicking this early."
Nikki Cunningham scored the Rockets' first goal, Maddie Pike assisted.
"We scored right off in the second half, and then it was a back and forth game as the rain picked up," said Coon.
Winooski tied the game in the second, but Cunningham scored her second goal of the night on an assist from Pike.
On Saturday, the Rockets traveled to Oxbow, falling 3-2 in double overtime.
"We're having fun this season, and I'm happy to have a team to grow with for the next couple of years," said Coon.
"They are so mature in the game already. This is going to be an exciting year to grow and build off of."
The Rockets will host MVU on Friday in their season home opener.
"MVU will be tough, but I'm excited to see how we match up," said Coon.
Like the rest of the fall high school teams in Vermont, the Rockets got off to a late start due to COVID.
"We didn't have a preseason, so we spent the first part of the season focused on touches and possession," said Coon.
"This is a good group of girls; they have a lot of heart, and the vibe of the team is awesome."
The Rockets graduated seasoned goalie, Austin Archambault, last year, leaving big shoes to fill in net.
"Talia McCray, a sophomore, has stepped up for us in goal, and she's doing well for not having played in net before; she's going to be a good player."
Coon and her co-coach Katja Langmaid, are looking to this year and to the years ahead.
"It's our goal to build this program; I love the tight-knit community in Richford."