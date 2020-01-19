RICHFORD — The Rockets hosted Blue Mountain on Friday evening earning a 47-45 win.
“We had a game plan of controlling the boards to get second opportunities and take away those opportunities for Blue Mountain,” said Rockets’ coach Tim Lagasse. “We pressured the ball and caused turnovers for them.”
The game plan worked, and the Rockets snatched the fourth win of their season and bringing their record to 4-4.
The teams faced each other in the first game of the Rockets’ season, Blue Mountain earning the 46-44 point victory. The rematch was the only other in-division game the Rockets have played to date.
Kamryn Boyce led the Rockets with 16 points. Elizabeth Snider had 13 points, four on three-point shots, and Holly Raymond had 10. Austin Archambault and Kamryn Boyce each had eight rebounds for the Rockets.
Richford travels to Stowe on Tuesday for a 7pm start.