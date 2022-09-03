ST. ALBANS - Three BFA-St. Albans graduates and former teammates Riley Maher, Ethan Mashtare, and Jacob Tremblay raced their first collegiate races at Hard'ack on Saturday, September 3.
I had the pleasure of covering all three athletes as high school runners; seeing them compete in their first collegiate race on their high school course was a gift I hadn't anticipated for the fall of 2022. I hope you'll enjoy hearing about their experience as much as I did.
Q&A with Riley Maher: University of Vermont
What was it like competing in your first collegiate race? It was really fun, and it was definitely an experience. Running the 8k wasn't mentally easy, but it was nice to be out here with the team.
What have you enjoyed about the UVM cross-country team? They're all very supportive; we have a wide range of abilities, and everyone is cohesive.
What was it like to have Jacob join you on the UVM team this year? I think it was a cool experience for both of us. It's nice having him on the team, and I'm happy we get to have the time together.
Q&A with Jacob Tremblay: University of Vermont
What was it like seeing Ethan in blue? It was so strange. His team was warming up behind mine, and it was weird to see the different colors.
What was it like competing in your first college race? I had a time trial last week, and it went better than things did today. This was my first actual race, and it was tough, but honestly, it's a good starting point, and I'm proud of it.
Have you enjoyed running for UVM? It's a great team and a great atmosphere; I love it. It's also great to have Riley as a teammate.
Q&A with Ethan Mashtare: UMass Lowell
What was it like racing against Jacob and Riley? For the last four years, Jacob and I have been on the same team, and it was weird not to warm up and cool down together and to be in different uniforms.
How did you feel on the 8k today? I felt good in the first half. It's about two kilometers longer than I raced in high school, so it's an adjustment. My coach told me he didn't care how I raced today; it was all about getting a starting point.
Do you enjoy your UMass Lowell teammates? I love it here. Everyone is so supportive. After the race, my teammates encouraged me that it was a good race and it's only up from here.
Results:
Ethan Mashtare placed 29th out of 51 runners in a time of 27:09.90
Jacob Tremblay placed 35th in a time of 27:30.20
Riley Maher placed 43rd in a time of 28:08.8
