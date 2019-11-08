ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, October 26th, Riley Maher of BFA St. Albans crossed the finish line in 6th place at the Vermont Cross Country State Championships in Thetford.
The 17:38.9 finish was strong enough to earn a trip to New Englands on November 9th and an excellent ending to a season that’s been defined by overcoming.
Maher, who came out of the gate fast and strong this fall was sidelined by illness mid-season.
“I wasn’t expecting to do well at states because of complications with pneumonia,” said Maher candidly. “I started slow because the course is so challenging.”
The Thetford course is notorious among runners for its hilly landscape, and Morty’s Monster is the most daunting of the inclines.
“Morty’s Monster is horrible,” said Maher. “You never have any chance to recover and you’re really close to the end.”
Powering through the hills, Maher had plenty to keep him moving.
“I was more focused on trying to keep a positive mindset and enjoy the last race with my team.”
After he finished the race, Maher had one thing on his mind.
“I wanted to know if the team qualified, and it was hard that they didn’t,” said Maher. “It was emotional because I knew I wouldn’t get to race with the teams again.”
Like many cross country runners, Maher views his team as a second family.
“I was super shy my freshman year and the team helped me come out of my shell,” said Maher. “Cross country has been defining for me in high school.”
Mashtare and the coaching staff at BFA have created an atmosphere that Maher has enjoyed being part of.
“The coaching staff has always been welcoming and encouraging. That makes the team dynamic really strong,” said Maher.” At the beginning of every season, Coach Mashtare does ice breakers that have helped the team bond.”
Interestingly, Maher wasn’t planning to run cross country in high school.
“Up until a month before my freshman year, I wasn’t going to run cross country,” explained Maher. “My mom, Lisa Lucas, really encouraged me to run.”
Lucas, who ran cross country in high school and ran for Western Carolina, now runs marathons and is an inspiration for Maher.
“I’m so grateful that I decided to do cross country; my high school experience would have been so different without it,” said Maher. “I liked running before, but learning how to race was cool.”
“I enjoy racing, it’s hard, but the sensation you feel when you are racing is exciting. I also enjoy the feeling of finishing the race and meeting a goal.”
This year’s bout of pneumonia was just one of many challenges Maher has faced in his years at BFA.
“I’ve had a lot of injuries, and it’s taught me that I have to be happy with the effort I put in and appreciate the moment rather than focus on what I’ve run in the past or the times I’ve wanted to run.”
Looking back over the years with the team, Maher noted a few that stand out.
Maher attended a meet in October but was unable to run because of pneumonia. Naturally, he was discouraged.
“When I got on the course and started cheering the team things turned around,” said Maher.
Some of Maher’s favorite memories with the team don’t center on races.
“I love the simple moments at practice, and I love remembering the seniors who graduated and thinking of the underclassmen who have more time to run,” said Maher. “That’s what I will take away from my four years.”
Mike Mashtare has coached Maher for four years, and the transformation he’s seen in the fleet of foot young man has been heartwarming.
“He was a shy, quiet kid and as he became more comfortable and confident he’s become a great leader,” said Mashtare.
At the beginning of the 2019 season, Maher had to give a speech to his teammates explaining why he should be chosen as their captain.
“He did very well, and the kids overwhelmingly voted for him as a captain this year,” said Mashtare.
Watching Maher grow as an athlete has also been rewarding for Mashtare.
“He’s transformed from a runner into a prime racer,” said Mashtare. “He’s so intelligent; when you give him something he can retain it. Riley can gain experience, listen to feedback, process it, and implement it.”
“It’s so gratifying that he’s going to make it to New Englands. He began training in June, putting on 400 miles from June to August,” said Mashtare. “You want to see someone succeed when they’ve put the time into something they love.”