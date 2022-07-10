Ridgefield Ranch riders Paige and Cassidy Superneau raced at the Champlain Valley Expo over the weekend of the Fourth. Paige and Cassidy spoke of their races and the fun of celebrating America's birthday on horseback.
Paige Superneau: On July 1 and 2, my family and I were competing at our home arena (the Champlain Valley Expo) in Essex, Vermont. We brought our three horses Millie (Paige), Hank (Cassidy) and Red (Dawn Superneau). On Friday night I ran a 16.5 to set the pace in both the Open and Youth divisions riding Millie. Saturday morning I got to carry the American flag for the Fourth of July on one of my good friend’s horses, Yella, owned by Ashley Rae. Later that day I ran a 16.6 in race one to place first in the Open and third in the Youth. In race two, I ran another 16.6 second run to place second in both the Open and Youth divisions. It was a great weekend with good people and great competition! We'll be taking this next weekend off to rest up and recover.
Cassidy Superneau: This weekend (July 1 and 2) was my horse Hank’s first Green Mountain Barrel Racing show of the year at Essex (the Champlain Valley Expo), and we had a great weekend. On Friday night we finished second in the Open 1D and first in the Middle 1D with a 16.6, which earned us a spot as one of the high money earners of the weekend. After the race on Friday, the show had its annual “glow in the dark” barrel race, which is always fun to watch and participate in! Hank and I had a little tough luck on Saturday and will be working on a couple things to fix before our next show.
