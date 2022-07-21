Here’s an update from Cassidy and Paige Superneau of Ridgefield Ranch in Fairfax, who raced in the Midland Barrel Racing event in Fonda, NY, on July 16 and 17. They’ll be back in Vermont at the Champlain Valley Expo on August 12 and 13, if you’d like to catch a race.
Cassidy Superneau: Hank was feeling great on Saturday and with 134 horses running that day we took third place in the 1D Open, Middle and Midland Member races with a 15.0. On Sunday, we ran a 14.9 out of about 100 horses placing us in third place again and making us one of the top money earners of the weekend! All in all it was a fun weekend spent with friends and some fast competition.
Paige Superneau: I started off Saturday morning with a knocked barrel in my first run, then came back later for race two and clocked a 14.9 to place second. Sunday, I had one run that rolled to all divisions in which I clocked a 15.1 to place me just out of the money in the Open Division but second place in the youth division. It was a great weekend spent with some good competition and good friends. We’re taking this weekend off to rest our competition horses and train some of our young ones.
