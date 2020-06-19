BARRE/FAIRFAX — The Superneau family, of Ridgefield Ranch, finally saw some barrel riding action this past weekend.
Paige, Cassidy, and their mother Dawn competed in the National Barrel Horse Association Doubleheader in Barre on June 13th.
“I brought two mares, Rain and Cutie, and Cassidy brought two geldings Hank and Honor; my mom brought her gelding Red,” explained Paige.
“I was kind of nervous when I first got there; I haven’t been to a show in a while,” said Paige, “but once I got my first run out of the way, it kind of got all my jitters out!”
Paige took second in the Youth 3rd Division on her horse Cutie. She rode Red in race two and took second in the youth division.
Cassidy won the Open Division with a time of 16.962 which she carried to the youth division where she won race one on her horse Hank. She also placed second in the 2nd Division on her horse Honor in the youth division in race one.
In race two, Cassidy took 2nd place, loosing by one-tenth of a second.
“Both my horses felt amazing and my practice has definitely payed off. I’m looking forward to our next show soon,” said Cassidy.
Dawn placed second in the 1 Division for race one in the Open Division with a time of 17.032; she then placed third in the open 1 Division for race two.