RICHFORD — Sierra Derby, a freshman at Richford Junior-Senior High School, was named Rookie of the Year for the Mountain Division.
Were you surprised when you heard you were named Rookie of the Year? "Yes, I was so surprised. I was proud, but I also was shocked."
What will you remember about the 2021 basketball season? "I'm going to remember wearing masks and fewer games."
What will you remember about this year's Richford Rockets team? "It was really different; as a freshman, I played with people I hadn't played with before."
What did you enjoy about playing for your coach? "Coach Lagasse is really good at teaching us new things, being patient with us, and helping us learn the things we need to learn."
How was the varsity season different than your other seasons? "It was more challenging and competitive than what I've played before. I had to try a lot harder in games and in practices to be a starter and show them what I can do."
Do you have a game that stands out from the 2021 season? "We really wanted to win our last game, and I gave it my all. I scored 16 points, which was more than I usually do."
What do you enjoy about basketball? "I like the challenge, and I feel like it gets me into shape. I also have fun doing it, and it teaches me a lot of responsibility."
Do you have anyone you'd like to thank? "I'd like to thank Coach Lagasse, and I'd like to thank my family for being supportive when they couldn't go to the games."
Rocket coach Tim Lagasse: "Sierra is a hard-working girl. She was my high scorer, putting up double digits every game. She's also very humble and unselfish. I'm excited to see what's going to transpire over the next three years.
"She's a very coachable kid. We go over stuff at practice, and we could see her apply what we talked about. It was a pleasure having her on the team, and I appreciate her effort in this season, as hard as it was.
Who makes this choice? Derby received the Mountain Division Rookie of the Year award after all nine coaches cast votes at the end of the season.
