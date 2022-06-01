RICHFORD - The Richford track and field team will travel to the D4 Vermont State Championship meet at Burr & Burton Academy on Friday, Jun 3.
This year's team consisted of 15 boys and six girls, and according to head coach Richard Flint, the well-bonded team is excited to be competing in the 2022 season.
"They get along well, and I like that part," said Flint. "It's a big family, and it's enjoyable."
Senior highlight
There are five seniors on this year's team, two who've competed before, one competed as a freshman, and two, it's their first year.
"Anthony Plante has come along well. He doesn't give up, and he's willing to jump in and do his best. Nick Joyal's been working out all winter with Luke Viens. He got a personal best in discus this season," said Flint.
"Lacey Barkley came out as a freshman and came back this year. She throws, and she's one of my captains. She's another great kid to have around."
The team has four captains, Carly Archambault (senior), Lacey Barkley (senior), Luke Viens (senior), and junior John Viens.
"Luke and Carly have been with me since they were freshmen. They're good leaders, and I'm going to miss them next year," said Flint. "They're important role models and really make the team what it is."
Boys' athletes to watch:
Flint highlighted runner John Viens: "John is right into running. This kid reminds me of myself at that age. He eats and sleeps running. He takes it even further, keeping track of stats. He's always checking on his times. His life right now is running, and he's got a lot of goals. the Craftsbury boys are his biggest competition in D4. He's working hard toward states. He's dedicated to the sport, and he's working with the others that run distance with him--Silas Marin, Anthony Plante, and Marshall Moffett."
Exchange student Andres Martin, a sprinter and Avery Choquette and Devin Coy, also sprinters, are ones to watch in the 100m, 200m, and 4x 100m.
John Lugo is strong in the hurdles, and Oliver Pike and Carson Stienhour throw very well.
Up and coming are sophomore sprinter Donovan Arnold and Isaiah Snider also a sprinter.
Girls' athletes to watch:
The 4 x100 team has come together despite not doing a lot of sprinting.
Throwers River Wheler, Katelyn Kirkpatrick, and Vanessa Tessier, a freshman have all competed well in 2022.
Preparing for States:
Flint spoke of the team's desire to compete at States: "The team really wants to do well at States. They're working hard; we're keeping track of personal bests, and keeping an eye on our competition's rankings. We look like we're doing pretty good with the rankings."
Flint has confidence in this year's group.
"It's a group that hasn't experienced big things like a state meet; some had never been to a track meet before this year, much less to States," said Flint. "We've got a lot to talk about, and I tell them every meet is like a practice and States is for all the marbles."
