The Richford varsity track and field team competed at the Windsor Invitational on Saturday, April 30.
Richford track and field results
Avery Choquette
2nd place - 100m - 11:48 (PR)
John Viens
2nd place - 1500m - 4:27:78
1st place - 3000m - 9:42:47
6th place - 800m - 2:22:99
19th place - javelin - 28.70m
Ethan Kirkpatrick
3rd place - 110m Hurdles - 19:73
6th place - 300m Hurdles - 49:22
Davian Coy
7th place - 200m - 25:78
9th place - Shot put - 9.60m
Wyatt Chagnon
11th place - 1500m - 5:09:69 (PR)
7th place - 3000m - 11:07:98 (PR)
Silas Martin
21st place - 800m - 2:52:55
11th place - 3000m - 12:39:03
Donovan Arnold
22nd place - 800m - 2:53:92
Caleb Goodroe
15th place - Shot put - 9:09m
13th place - Discus - 25.41m (PR)
11th place - Javelin - 31.30m (PR)
Carson Steinhour
6th place - Javelin - 35.85m
Victoria Bowen
11th place - Shot put - 6.66m
11th place - Discus - 18.91m
8th place - Javelin - 19.88m (PR)
