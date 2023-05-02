richford-in-windsor.jpg

Wyatt Chagnon passes the baton to Donovan Arnold in a relay during the Windsor Invitational on Saturday, April 30.

 Mary Viens

The Richford varsity track and field team competed at the Windsor Invitational on Saturday, April 30.

Richford track and field results

Avery Choquette

2nd place - 100m - 11:48 (PR)

John Viens

2nd place - 1500m - 4:27:78

1st place - 3000m - 9:42:47

6th place - 800m - 2:22:99

19th place - javelin - 28.70m

Ethan Kirkpatrick

3rd place - 110m Hurdles - 19:73

6th place - 300m Hurdles - 49:22

Davian Coy

7th place - 200m - 25:78

9th place - Shot put - 9.60m

Wyatt Chagnon

11th place - 1500m - 5:09:69 (PR)

7th place - 3000m - 11:07:98 (PR)

Silas Martin

21st place - 800m - 2:52:55

11th place - 3000m - 12:39:03

Donovan Arnold

22nd place - 800m - 2:53:92

Caleb Goodroe

15th place - Shot put - 9:09m

13th place - Discus - 25.41m (PR)

11th place - Javelin - 31.30m (PR)

Carson Steinhour

6th place - Javelin - 35.85m

Victoria Bowen

11th place - Shot put - 6.66m

11th place - Discus - 18.91m

8th place - Javelin - 19.88m (PR)

