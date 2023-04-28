The Richford track and field team competed at the Essex Invitational from on Wednesday, April 26. Check out some of the highlights from the meet.
John Viens (senior)
3rd place 3000 m 9:40:89
3rd place 1500m 4:26:66
2nd place javelin 36.60m (PR)
Wyatt Chagnon: (sophomore; first year of track)
19th in the 1500 m 5:17:01 (PR)
3000m PR 11:16:69
Caleb Goodroe: (freshman)
12th place shotput 9.40m (PR)
9th Place javelin 29.11m (PR)
Matthew Stryker: (junior)
18th place shotput 8.14m (PR)
Elliot Irish: (freshman)
4th place shotput 8.92m (PR)
Victoria Bowen: (junior)
12th place shotput 7.21m (PR)
11th Place discus 19.90 m (PR)
7th place javelin 19.23m (PR)
Davian Coy: (junior)
12th place discus 24m (PR)
Carson Steinhour: (junior)
15th place discus 22.52m
3rd place javelin 35.92m (PR)
Ethan Kirkpatrick: (senior)
High Jump 10th place 1.49m (PR)
Silas Martin: (junior)
3rd SR in the 800m, 3000m, 1500m
Donovan Arnold: (junior)
800m PR 2:58:07
