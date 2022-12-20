ENOSBURG - There's nothing better than a competitive game between in-county rivals, and the Tuesday, Dec. 20, contest between the Enosburg Hornets and Richford Falcons boys' basketball teams was no exception. After four quarters of fast-paced, high-energy basketball, the Falcons earned the 69-56 win.
Falcons' coach Brandon Fuller, a Richford basketball alum, was pleased to see his team's hard work pay off so early in the season.
"I told them it would be a nailbiter, and I wish I could have played in something like this; this is outstanding," said Fuller. "I'm super proud of how they played. They fought every minute of the game and never gave up."
The game was tight from the start as the teams traded baskets and the lead repeatedly in the first quarter. Enosburg's Quincy Decker hit the game's first shot, which Richford's Carson Steinhour answered.
Richford matched Devyn Gleason's reverse layup, but Danny Antillon's free throws helped the Hornets slowly pull ahead. Elia Varisco hit a jumper for two to tie the score.
Gleason hit his first three with 4:45 remaining, giving Enosburg a 10-6 lead, the largest advantage for either team in the first.
Gleason tallied nine points in the quarter, and Enosburg held a slender 15-13 lead after the buzzer.
The Falcons closed the first half with a 25-24 lead, in part to Blaney's tenacious defense on Gleason, holding the senior guard to five points.
Richford came out with intensity in the third, instigating a turnover, which Blaney translated to a three-pointer and a 28-24 lead early on; Varisco went on a run draining nine points on three-point shots before the end of the quarter.
Silas Kane earned a cheer from the Hornet faithful as he blocked a Falcon shot, but Richford was relentless. Jerrick Jacobs came back with a beautiful layup through traffic, and the Falcons held the 46-40 lead after three quarters of play.
Jacobs led off the fourth with another successful drive to the basket; Varisco and Will Steinhour each added buckets, and freshman, Coltin Kittell hit a three to extend the Falcon's lead.
As the time on the clock waned, Will Steinhour and Antillon traded baskets, and Gleason completed an And-1 to narrow the Falcon's lead to ten, but Jacobs went two for two from the line, and Kittell hit a layup to keep Richford's offense rolling.
Aiden Dash's three brought the Hornets within nine points of Richford with less than two minutes on the clock, but the determined Falcons kept the defensive pressure on and closed the game with a win.
Will Steinhour was relentless on the boards for the Falcons.
"We're really focusing on defense this year, so I'm trying to be a leader and step up on defense, get the rebounds, and box out," said Steinhour.
When asked what the win meant to him, Steinhour responded with a smile: "Everybody's here, including the college kids who are back from break; it feels great to get this win."
Jerrick Jacobs, the Falcons' sophomore guard, prepared for the season all summer.
"We've been working really hard on defense in practice, and tonight we were getting in the passing lanes, playing help-side, and hedging. The whole team hedged amazingly tonight," said Jacobs. "We couldn't have asked for anything better."
Carter Blaney had the job of guarding Enosburg's Devyn Gleason, which is never an easy task.
"I was putting in the work to stay in front of him (Gleason) and trying my hardest," said Blaney. "This win means a lot. We haven't beaten them in a long time. It's great for the community."
Elia Varisco, of Italy, played a significant role on the offensive side of the game.
"I was so excited before the game. We were ready as a team, and I wanted to play as well as I could," said Varisco. "I was so happy for the win."
The Falcons' defense was on-point, but they did get into foul trouble, and Fuller spoke of the team's resilience.
"We dealt with fouls early on, and I had to go deep in the bench to find success, but that's what practice is for. I'm here to make them better, and I think that's happened already this year," said Fuller.
Fuller also spoke of Blaney's work on defense: "I knew coming in we'd have to shut Devyn (Gleason) down as much as we could, and we worked hard on Carter playing defense last week. It paid off. I'd also like to shout out our freshman, Coltin Kittell. He played a great game, and I was glad to see that from a freshman."
There's a lot of season left, and Fuller is prepared to help the team tackle it.
"This is a good win to have early on," said Fuller, "but we can't stop growing from here."
Enosburg coach Wyatt Larose spoke of the game's energy and the lessons to be learned.
"It was a hard-fought game, and I thought we brought a good level of energy and effort. However, there were some things we've got to clean up and some adjustments we need to make," said Larose. "We'll take a look at the film and make the adjustment and take it to the next step."
Scoring leaders: Elia Varisco led Richford with 27 points; Carter Blaney and Jerrick Jacobs each had 10. Devyn Gleason led Enosburg with 25; Danny Antillon had 18.
