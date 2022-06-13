Richford track and field athletes Luc Viens, Avery Choquette, Andres Martin, John Lugo, and Davian Coy brought D4 Vermont State Title banners home this spring.
Q&A with Richford State Champions
Luc Viens: Discus: 120' 9.25" school record and shot put: 40.7' Viens also competed in javelin, throwing 134" and finishing second.
Were you surprised with your success at States? As a freshman, I barely qualified for those events, so reaching those milestones in shot put and discus was nice. I was ranked first in both events going into the state meet this spring, but I was surprised how well I did. I PR'd in all three events, which included javelin.
What was your favorite part of the state meet? Watching the boys' 4x100m relay team win was my most memorable part of the meet. Our coaches really pushed us and encouraged us to do well all season. As a team, we came in third, and we performed better than we were seeded (No.4), so it was a great meet in general.
Boys 4X100m Relay winners
The 47.22 seconds win in the boys' 4x100m relay was the first state title in the event in Richford Junior-Senior High School's history.
Avery Choquette (junior): Running the third leg of a relay is a very important part of the race. I can remember it like it was yesterday; I can see John Lugo coming to me. I was nervous because the big schools were ahead of us, but I was confident. Coach Flint has always pushed me in the 4x100m relay, and all that was running through my head was that Flint wanted this title, and so did we. I passed the runners from the bigger schools and gave Andres (Martin) the lead he needed; I've never seen a runner gap that fast. I felt secure knowing we were going to win. It was incredible to get my school's first win in this event. I love Richford, and I love my team.
Davian Coy (sophomore): I ran the first leg of the relay, which is like being an artist and watching your work come together. After you run, you get to watch the others. When I saw Andres absolutely abandon the Sharon Academy runner, the team seeded to beat us, I felt so relieved that we were able to do what we'd worked for all season. You should have seen Avery and Coach Flint dancing, jumping, and freaking out! Of all the exchange students we have, we got a sprinter from Spain, and that's awesome.
John Lugo (junior): I ran the second leg and was disappointed with my time, but I looked over and saw Avery cooking everyone. I was so excited that I ran right through the javelin field (and then stopped and went around it.) I went to the finish line and hugged somebody. I was so excited.
Andres Martin (Spain) boys' 4X100m relay and the boys 100m in 11.86: Back home, I run track year-round. Things are very different here, and it took me time to get used it. In Spain, we compete with an individual focus; here, you compete in your event, but you also get points for your team, which is cool.
Being the last leg in the relay is stressful. You see your team running, and the last leg is in your hands. We had a good start, but in the second leg, the other teams got ahead of us. When I saw Avery coming around the curve, I knew he was catching them. When the baton was in my hands, I started running as fast as I could. Avery helped give me a good lead, and I was running by myself. The best part was seeing everyone so happy and cheering our names. The 100m was close, but I was happy to win and get points for our team. We were watching the results and seeing our team's success; I knew we were going to do well.
