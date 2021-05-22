RICHFORD - Richford seniors Nikki Cunningham and Abigail Adams were recognized as the Rockets hosted the Williamstown Blue Devils in the Rockets annual senior game.
"I can put Abby anywhere and trust that she will do her job. She's caught all her life, and we needed her stability back there. I don't know what I'll do without her next year. She's a captain and an overall great player," said Rocket coach Abby Coon.
"Having Nikki on the team is a joy. She's a great girl, and I'll miss her very much. She works hard and sets a great example for the other girls."
An early walk resulted in a run for the Blue Devils in the top of the first, but Adams' two-out single plated two runs in the bottom of the inning, giving Richford the lead.
Olivia Hatch quickly retired three Blue Devils in the top of the second and third innings. Ella Chagnon, whose single got Richford's offense going in the first, singled again, stealing second and third, and later scored to get the Rockets started in the third. Adams scored a second runner, and Richford left the third with a 4-1 lead.
Williamstown had success in the top of the fourth, loading the bases and eventually earning the go-ahead run; they tacked on a sixth run in the top of the fifth.
The Rockets' fortunes shifted in the bottom of the fifth as Holly Raymond's line drive scored Chagnon. Talia McCray followed suit with a line drive advancing Raymond to scoring position, and Adams' double scored the go-ahead run. Melody Tracy knocked in two more runs, and Chagnon's single in the gap gave the Rockest a 10-6 lead.
Richford switched pitchers in the top of the sixth, sending McCray to the circle. Adams came up big again, this time throwing out a runner from behind the plate for the first out of the inning.
Adams wasn't done hitting, either; her double scored McCray, who walked in the first at-bat of the inning. Maddie Boylan's triple scored three runs for the Rockets; she later scored on a passed ball, giving the Rockets an eight-run advantage.
"This was my first really big hit, and it made me really happy! I even got a hug from my coach," said Boylan.
In the top of the seventh, Adams threw down to second to get the final out of the inning; the Rockets earned the 14-6 win.
Adams began playing for the varsity team as an eighth-grader.
"I've really enjoyed playing softball for Richford. I'm sad I missed out on last year, but coming in this year, I feel pretty good," said Adams.
Nikki Cunningham played her first year of softball as a senior.
"It was amazing to get the win on senior day! I've had a lot of fun this season, and I love my team. They are so supportive! I've also got to play with my little sister Vanessa; we work well together!" said Cunningham.
Richford's offense: Abigail Adams, Maddie Boylan, Holly Raymond, Ella Chagnon, and Melody Tracy all hit for Richford.