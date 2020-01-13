RICHFORD — In-county contests continue to thrill Franklin County crowds, and the Richford versus Fairfax game on Friday evening didn’t disappoint.
It was the Rockets who secured the 49-38 point win thanks in part to the powerful duo of Kamryn Boyce and Elizabeth Snider.
Boyce led the Rockets with 22 points, continuing her double digit game streak. Snider added 15 points.
The teams played the first half, Fairfax leaving the court with a 22-20 point lead. The Rockets rallied in the second half, scoring 28 points. Fairfax added 16.
“We played strong defense and out rebounded them,” said Richford coach Tim Lagasse, “which is what they’ve been working on.”
Lagasse also thanked the crowd for their enthusiasm.
“There was a large group of fans tonight that were very supportive and that helped too!”
Fairfax was led by Hazel Albee with 10pts, 6rebs and 8 blocks. Paige Superneau chipped in with 9 pts.