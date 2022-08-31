Q&A with Richford Rockets varsity soccer coach Liza Bordo
What are you most looking forward to about working with this group this fall? I’m looking forward to watching the players on my team develop skills and sportsmanship that will aid them on and off the field.
Who's returning this year, and what qualities do they bring to the team? We have nine returning players this year. Mikayla Chagnon, Kyrielle Deuso, and Vanessa Tessier are the returning sophmores,and they bring great strength both offensively and defensively. Our returning juniors, Hanna Marlow and Madison Smith, fill out and bolster in the middle and back of the field. Our four returning seniors, Ella Chagnon, Aubrey Fadden, Emma Fadden, and Madeline Pike bring leadership and play with intrinsic motivation.
Do you have any incoming players who will be impactful on the team this season? We have two foreign exchange students, Uxue Duran and Giorgia Belotti, who have impressed me thus far. We also Syrianna Randall (junior), Elliot Irish (freshman), and Brooklyn Letourneau (8th grader) who have joined the team this year. They are all extremely hard working and will make great additions to the team.
What do you remember most from your playing days, and what do you hope to impart to this group that was impactful to you as a player? I remember feeling lucky to be part of a team that was encouraging to everyone and happy to be playing the sport that I love. I hope that the players on my team will be encouraging to one another and have fun playing soccer, so they too can give a similar response to a question like this in the future.
