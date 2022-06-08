The No. 6 Richford Rockets upset the No. 2 Danville Pride 14-9 in the semifinal game of the D4 softball playoffs on Tuesday, June 7, to secure a berth in the state final on Sunday, June 12 at 12 pm.
The Rockets got on base and had bases loaded in the top of the first but couldn’t capitalize. Kyrielle Deuso, who threw six innings and struck out seven batters, got the start in the circle for Richford, holding Danville scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Danville got on base in the second inning scoring one run and taking a 1-0 into the top of the third. Ella Chagnon ripped a ball over the fence to left field, for her first ever high school career home run!
In the bottom of the third, Danville plated two more runs making it 3-1 going into the fourth. The Rockets weren’t able to answer, and the coaches made some positional changes and substitutes to see if they could get something started.
In the bottom of the fourth, several errors allowed Danville to jump ahead 6-1. The Rockets answered in the top of the fifth as Vanessa Cunningham singled and Ella Chagnon advanced Cunningham to second. Mikayla Chagnon stepped up with another nice base hit, getting on first and moving Cunningham to third. Maddie Smith hit a double receiving two RBIs, and Kyrielle Deuso was intentionally walked for the third time. Holly Raymond's double tied the game at 6-6.
Richford held Danville scoreless and made some nice fielding plays in the bottom of the inning. In the top of the sixth, Mikayla Chagnon was walked and Maddie Smith had another nice double and RBI; the Rockets held a 7-6 lead.
Olivia Hatch stepped into the circle with two outs relieving Deuso to finish out the bottom of sixth. Danville answered with two runs, making it 8-6 going into the top of the seventh.
A walk to Olivia Hatch gave the Rockets a much-needed base runner; Maddie Johnson stepped up and had a nice base hit moving Olivia to second. Sierra Derby was walked to load the bases. Two outs later, Maddie Smith got another double and two RBI. Deuso and Raymond each doubled and plated runs. The Rockets ended the half inning with a 14-8 advantage.
Hatch kept her composure in the circle, and while Danville had a couple of nice hits that resulted in one more run the Rockets made the plays, holding the lead and earning the win.
Rockets coach Abby Coon was ecstatic for her team.
"Words cannot describe how proud I am of all of the girls! I’d like to thank all of the parents and supporting fans who showed to support the girls today. We greatly appreciate it, we wouldn’t be here without them!" said Coon. "Congratulations to the team; we really dug deep and stayed positive even when we didn’t want to. They showed great perseverance and athleticism to get here. Again, we still have some work to do, we’re not quite done yet!"
