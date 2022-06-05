The No. 6 Richford Rockets earned a 7-3 win over the No. 3 Blue Mountain Bucks on Saturday, June 4 in the D4 quarterfinal game.
After two scoreless innings Melody Tracy got the Rockets started with a double. Maddie Boylan who was walked, and Ella Chagnon hit a double plating the first run of the game. Mikayla Chagnon stepped up and hit a triple resulting in two RBI. Maddie smith also hit a triple and an RBI in the inning. Starting pitcher Kyrielle Dueso hit a two-run home run giving the Rockets a 6-0 lead in the top of the third.
Blue Mountain answered with three runs of their own, on a couple of past balls, making it 6-3 in the bottom of the third. Olivia Hatch stepped into the circle for the bottom of the fourth. Blue Mountain had a couple of nice hits, but the Rockets made the plays, keeping the Bucks scoreless in the fourth and fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Mikayla Chagnon walked and stole second and Holly Raymond had a nice hit to left resulting in a 7- 3 advantage for the Rockets.
Rockets' coach Abby Coon spoke of the final inning.
"Olivia Hatch kept her composure in the circle in the top of the seventh, and the rest of the girls kept their composure on the field finishing strong. It was a great team win, I’m super proud of them, but we have more work to do! We’re not quite done yet!"
Thank you, Randi Chagnon for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.