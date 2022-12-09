The Richford Rockets varsity girls' basketball team earned a 39-37 overtime win against the Vergennes Commodores on Friday, Dec. 9. The Rockets led at the half, but a high-scoring fourth quarter almost earned Vergennes the victory. The teams left regulation tied at 37, but the tenacious Rockets scored and held on the lead for the overtime win.
Kyrielle Deuso led the Rockets with 13 points
