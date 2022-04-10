Q&A with Rockets coach Abby Coon
Do you have a good group of returning players, and what impact do you hope to see them have on the team? We have 10 returning players this year. I’d like to see them continue to set a good example and be role models for our newer team members.
Who will be in the circle for you this year, and what qualities do they bring to the team? Olivia Hatch is my number one go-to. She’s also one of my seniors and sets the tone for the girls on and off the field. Her composure on the mound is incredible, and her drive is just the same. I know she’s been working hard in the off-season and continuously wants to improve. I couldn’t ask for more; this is her year, and I’m excited to see how we do. I also have Talia McCray and Kyrielle Deuso, who will be joining at the mound.
What goals have you established for the season, and how will the team be working toward them? The girls mentioned trying to work towards having at least two home playoff games this year. This goal certainly isn’t out of reach; we just have to continue to work hard and strive to be better.
Would you like to give a shoutout to your coaching staff? I love my coaching staff! Karen Chagnon has been my assistant for soccer but softball; I couldn’t imagine not having her there; she brings so much to the team and donates so much time. Some days I don’t know how she does it. The girls love having her there, and she’s always on top of everything. Katja Langmaid also has been helping assist with both soccer and softball. Between the two, I really couldn’t ask for more. They both bring something different, always trying to improve or come up with new drills and keeping me in check. I honestly couldn’t do it without them. I know between the three of us, though, our best interest is for the girls, and we just want them to succeed on and off the field. I believe that’s why we all work so well with each other.
