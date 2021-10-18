On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Richford Rockets girls soccer team hosted Twinfield earning a 2-1 victory over the visiting team. Before the windy, rainy game, the Rockets recognized their seniors: Carly Archambault, Madison Boylan, Olivia Hatch, and Holly Raymond. 
 
Rockets' coach Abby Coon was expecting a good battle; Twinfield was coming in on a four game winning streak. Twinfield put the first goal on the board, but Madeline Pike answered with an unassisted goal to tie the game. 
 
"We came out of half time incredibly pumped, the girls were excited, fans were into it, and it was just an all around great atmosphere, despite the weather," said Coon.
 
The positive energy boosted the Rockets, and Ella Chagnon scored the winning goal in the second half, assisted by Olivia Hatch. Rockets' goalie Aubrey Fadden finished the game with 9 saves. 
 
Coon praised the team for the win, "I’m incredibly proud of our team, especially to get the win; we’ve been in a bit of a lull lately, and we were over due. Emma Fadden, Ella Chagnon, and Madeline Pike were doing great work upfront. Holly Raymond, Mikayla Chagnon, and Hannah Marlow really played a nice game defensively," said Coon. "Our midfield kept us glued together working hard both offensively and defensively. Really a great team effort by all."
 
Coon also spoke of the seniors' dedication to the program, "Congratulations to all of our seniors; although I’m extremely happy for each and every one of them, it’s bittersweet and sad," said Coon. "I’m going to miss them a lot. Watching them grow over the last four years has made me incredibly proud as a coach. They’re going to do great things and I only wish them the best."

