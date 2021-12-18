Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue, briefly heavy at times, into the early overnight hours before ending around sunrise Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&