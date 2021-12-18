The Richford Rockets girls varsity basketball team earned a 49-27 win over visiting Twinfield on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Rockets held a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to Kyrielle Deuso's seven point run. In the second quarter, the Rockets tallied 19 points. Deuso put up seven more and Madison Boylan, Aubrey Fadden, and Madison Johnson all contributed in the offensive effort. Richford held a 32-17 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Richford scored 7 but held Twinfield to 3. Once again, Dueso led the scoring. The fourth quarter saw the Rockets tack on 10 points while holding Twinfield to seven. Olivia Hatch led Richford's scoring with six points in the quarter, going 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
Deuso led all Rockets' scorers with 20 points and four steals. Madison Johnson led the Rockets in rebounds with 10.
