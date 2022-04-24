The Richford Rockets traveled to Vergennes on Saturday, April 23 to take on the Commodores, earning a 14-3 win. Kyrielle Deuso (8 strike outs in 3 innings pitched) got the start for the Rockets with Mikayla Chagnon catching.
In first inning, the Rockets managed to get on the board early scoring 1 run. Vergennes answered in the bottom of the first getting 2 runs in. After a scoreless second inning for both teams, the Rockets offense started picking up, scoring 2 more runs. Vergennes plated one run in the 3rd making the score 3-3 going into the top of the fourth.
Rocket coach Abby Coon spoke of the team's fourth inning play.
"The 4th inning is where we started to get our bats out; Maddie Smith led us off with a beautiful base hit to get us started and from there everyone rallied some."
The Rockets scored 5 more runs, leaving the top of the fourth with an 8-3 advantage.
Olivia Hatch took the mound for the Rockets and finished the game with 5 strike outs, for a total of 13 strikeouts between the two Rocket pitchers. In the top of the seventh inning with Deuso hit an in the park home run, picking up 3 RBIs.
Coon congratulated the team on the win: "Shoutout to the entire team today, everyone really stepped up and played some positions they weren’t necessarily used to and came together as a whole unit. Our communication was probably key today as well as some good base running. Still room for improvement in some areas, but it’s still early!"
