The teams played a back-and-forth game early, but Danville scored again in the midway through the first half. Richford's Emma Fadden answered quickly, tying the score before the teams headed to the halftime break.
The Rockets made some adjustments at half time, and according to Coon, dominated play in the second half. Unable to break the deadlock in regulation, the teams went into overtime.
"I felt confident with the adjustments we made and knew it was just a matter of putting the ball in the back of the net," said Coon.
Richford's Madison Boylan had the ball on the left side of the field; she passed to Ella Chagnon. Chagnon took some touches and put the ball in the back of the net to secure the win for the Rockets.
"Karen (Chagnon) and myself and the rest of the team ran over and celebrated!" said Coons.
