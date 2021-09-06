image0.png

The Richford Rockets girls' varsity soccer team on the field at Danville High School on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Abby Coon
DANVILLE - The Richford Rockets girls varsity soccer team bested Danville 3-2, in Danville, on Saturday.
 
"We came into the first half a little nervous. Danville had a quick goal scored right off, and Kyrielle Deuso answered," said Rockets coach Abby Coon.

The teams played a back-and-forth game early, but Danville scored again in the midway through the first half. Richford's Emma Fadden answered quickly, tying the score before the teams headed to the halftime break.

The Rockets made some adjustments at half time, and according to Coon, dominated play in the second half. Unable to break the deadlock in regulation, the teams went into overtime. 

"I felt confident with the adjustments we made and knew it was just a matter of putting the ball in the back of the net," said Coon.

Richford's Madison Boylan had the ball on the left side of the field; she passed to Ella Chagnon. Chagnon took some touches and put the ball in the back of the net to secure the win for the Rockets.

"Karen (Chagnon) and myself and the rest of the team ran over and celebrated!" said Coons.

Coon also highlighted Aubrey Fadden who was in net for her first varsity; Fadden had 15 saves.
 
"It was a super exciting first game. I really couldn’t be more proud as a coach. This team worked hard, and never once gave up," said Coons.
 
"The team celebrated afterwards by FaceTiming their other coach, Katja Langmaid who is currently serving."
 
Assists: Madeline Pike assisted on two goals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you