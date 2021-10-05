RICHFORD - The Richford High School girls varsity soccer team hosted the Danville Pride on Tuesday evening, in the second meeting for the teams in the fall of 2021. Richford came out on top in the first matchup of the season, but the Pride earned a 4-2 win on Tuesday.
Danville started the scoring with an early first-half goal to take the lead 1-0. Richford, however, would answer with a pair of goals scored by Carly Archambault and Ella Chagnon. The back-to-back goals would prove to be the only goals scored by Richford for the evening.
In a hard-fought second half, Danville scored two more goals to cap off the 4-2 victory over the Rockets.
Rockets Head Coach Abby Coon looks to build on the positives taken from today’s game and prepare to host Blue Mountain next Monday.
“We had a few nice shots,” said Coon, “and now it’s time to readjust, practice, and come back Monday, after a few days of rest, ready for the next game.”
