RICHFORD - Pink Game shirts from Thursday night's benefit for Molly Swainbank were still on the sidelines as the Richford Rockets hosted the Enosburg Hornets on Friday, Oct. 21, not even 24 hours after the Hornets netted a 2-1 win over the Winooski Spartans at Collins Perley. In Friday's in-county contest, the Rockets left with the 2-1 victory.
Enosburg's Maci Barnard scored early in the first, but the Rockets were ready for take off and responded with two goals in the latter part of the half. Emma Fadden knocked in the tying goal with 9:06 remaining in the half, and Kyrielle Deuso scored on a well-kicked ball to the far post with 6:49 left in the first. When the horn sounded for the halftime break, the Rockets held the 2-1 advantage.
While Enosburg put plenty of pressure on their neighbors, the Rockets stifled every scoring opportunity, with goalie Aubrey Fadden tallying nine saves in the game. Enosburg goalie Mariah Lamothe closed the game with 11.
Rockets coach Liza Bordo spoke of her team's focus as the end of the regular season was fast approaching.
"They're focusing on the game at hand, but they know what's coming. They're also still crying after every game and counting them down, so the more we can increase the number they have left the play, the better," said Bordo, smiling.
While the Rockets have enjoyed success this year, Bordo hasn't let the team rest on their laurels.
"I keep telling them they can do better. At first, I don't know if they liked it, but now I've heard them talking to each other about how they know they can do better. I think that's helping! But I'm also letting them learn to trust each other on the field with decision-making; it's good for them to recognize their different skills. There's a lot of leadership on the field."
It's been five years since the Rockets had an opportunity to host two home playoff games, and Bordo and the team have plans to kick off the playoffs with some excellent home cooking.
"We're having a team dinner on Monday, and Tracey Hemond is doing the cooking, so everyone is definitely going!" said Bordo. "I guess she's going to have to cook for us for a few more days if we win!"
Mikayla Chagnon, Aubrey Fadden, Emma Fadden, and Madison Smith all played crucial roles in the Rockets' defense.
Chagnon, who missed the last part of the game with a severe calf cramp, spoke of her team's resilience: "I'm really proud of my team to finish strong, to adjust, and secure the win!"
Aubrey Fadden, still muddy from a serious battle in net, was filled with gratitude.
"I feel so lucky to be part of this team with so many wonderful girls behind me; I've never felt this way before. I feel like we can do anything now!"
Emma Fadden smiled from ear to ear as she spoke of the game and the goal she scored: "I was so surprised! I was like, 'Did I just make that?' and then I was so excited! I jumped up into Macky's arms (Mikayla Chagnon), and it just felt awesome."
Madison Smith, who worked tirelessly throughout the game, spoke of the effort her teammates brought to the field.
"I haven't seen us play any better than we did today. We all came out and gave our all, and we were really confident; we knew we could do it. We just had to keep our hearts in it and finish strong."
Enosburg coach Natalie Reed spoke of the search to tally the goals necessary to earn the win.
"We came out strong in the first half, but not as strong as we needed to. The second half, we came out even stronger; we tend to be a second-half team. We had a good intensity from the start; we just needed that little extra step that was lacking," said Reed.
"We were right there, knocking on the door all game, but we couldn't find the back of the net. And not for lack of trying; it's just about trying to find the elusive goal."