RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets girls varsity basketball team hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets on Monday afternoon, falling 31-28 in a tight contest.
The Rockets jumped out to an early lead, but Maeli Rutherford and the Yellow Jackets quickly turned the tide, jumping ahead by five. The Rockets chipped away at the lead as the first quarter progressed; Emma Fadden tied the game in the quarter's last minute. Madison Boylan capitalized on a turnover to put the Rockets ahead in the final 20 seconds. Richford left the first quarter with a 9-7 advantage.
Emma Fadden gave the Rockets an early boost in the first minute of the second, but Mallorie Chalmers' eight unanswered points shifted the lead to Milton, who held the 17-11 advantage at the half.
The Yellow Jackets jumped to a ten-point lead in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Aubrey Fadden drained a three for the Rockets to inch them closer, and Richford worked well to contain Milton's offense as the quarter progressed. A buzzer-beater brought the Rockets within four points, but Milton held the 22-18 lead at the end of the third.
Boylan's breakaway layup brought the Rockets within two in the first minute of the fourth. Emma Fadden's free throw closed the gap to one, but Chalmers, who tallied additional points for Milton in the fourth, proved to be a difficult opponent to contain.
Richford made a late-quarter run, with Boylan, Emma Fadden, Sierra Derby, and Madison Johnson scoring to put the Rockets within one point of the Yellow Jackets, but Milton pulled ahead by four shortly after. An And-1 by Emma Fadden narrowed the lead to one point with 30 seconds on the clock, but Milton persevered in the waning seconds to earn the win.
For Rockets' coach Tim Lagasse and the rest of the team, this was the first game since December 30, 2021.
"I'm happy with some of the things we did. Defensive-wise we got some good steals, and the girls were aggressive on trapping. We're going to grow from there," said Lagasse. "We've got a busy week, and we'll have time to put together what we've been working on and get some of the rust out."
Lagasse complimented Emma Fadden, who led the Rockets with eight points.
"Emma is all over the place! She's a little spitfire. She gets her hands on the ball and goes in for rebounds," said Lagasse. "She did very well tonight."
