The Danville Pride defeated the Richford Rockets 12-9 on Thursday, April 28.
Although the Rockets fought hard throughout the game, a couple of bad innings defensively caused their offensive performance to fall short. If it wasn't for Danville's eight run fourth inning, the Rockets would have had a far better chance of coming out on top.
Kyrielle Dueso hit two home runs for the Rockets, giving them energy and runs in high-pressure situations. Her performance on both sides of the ball was one of great leadership and skill.
Olivia Hatch threw well for all seven inning for the Rockets and hit the ball well, but the Danville offense was still able to take the win as they capitalized on the opportunities they were given to score.