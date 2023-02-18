The Richford Rockets closed the regular season with wins against Northfield and Winooski. On Feb. 16, the Rockets earned a 66-36 win over Northfield; Kyrielle Deuso led Richford with 20 points, followed by Sierra Derby with 11, and Ella Chagnon with 10.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Rockets earned a 55-33 road win over Winooski thanks to Kyrielle Deuso who put up 14 points, Sierra Derby with 10, Maddie Smith with 12.
Thank you, Randi Chagnon, for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.