The Richford JV varsity team earned a win and a tie last week, besting Rivendell 18-11 on Saturday and tying with Winooski's JV team 13-13.
Against Rivendell, Matt Stryker had his first ever pitching appearance, striking out 4 in 2 innings. Jacob Clawson pitched two strong innings and hit a deep double down the 3B line with 2 strikes.
This was a great team effort in response to giving up a big lead and losing to Rivendell two weeks ago at their field," said Falcon coach Parker King.
Against Winooski, Eighth-grade Mikey Cunningham came up with two clutch relief innings pitched to keep the Falcons in the game.
"Will Steinhour had two RBI sac fly's to opposite field and a gem of a double play in the 2nd inning. He has really stepped into a big leadership role for us," said King.
"This was a huge team effort with our 3 and 4 hitters going 0-3. I was very grateful for Winooski's coach Chad for insisting on staying late into the night to play after some transportation issues."
Thank you, Amy Wood, for the photos!!
