The Enosburg Hornets and Richford Falcons JV baseball teams faced off on Thursday afternoon, the Falcons earning the 15-3 win. Richford's Jacob Clawson pitched 5 innings with 2 hits allowed.
Matt Kirkpatrick had a stand-up triple hit to left field fence in the third inning and Ben Greenwood had 4 RBI's.
"The biggest difference between now and four games ago is our approach at the plate," said Richford coach Parker King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.