Boys' results
1 John Viens 10 Richford 19:23
2 Jackson Minor 10 BFA Fairfax 21:25
3 Dylan Kissinger 11 BFA Fairfax 22:28
4 Ryan Thatcher 10 BFA Fairfax 23:04
5 Derrick Sloan 12 BFA Fairfax 23:17
6 Burton Brown 10 BFA Fairfax 23:18
7 Wyeth Haddock 11 BFA Fairfax 23:19
8 Jacob Antonovich 10 BFA Fairfax 23:20
9 Zach Bushey 10 BFA Fairfax 23:35
10 Caleb Ploof 10 MVU 24:10
11 Tyler Glennon 9 MVU 24:26
12 Matthew Paul 12 Richford 24:57
13 Brendan Quinn 11 BFA Fairfax 25:14
14 Caleb Underwood 10 MVU 25:14
15 Luc Viens 11 Richford 25:27
16 Jack Tinker 9 BFA Fairfax 25:38
17 Conner Nielsen 10 MVU 25:46
18 Kaden Labor 11 BFA Fairfax 25:58
19 Cameron Choiniere 9 MVU 26:24
20 Jarrett Sweet 12 BFA Fairfax 26:57
21 Nathaniel Peters 12 MVU 27:17
22 Kagan Whiteman 9 BFA Fairfax 28:08
23 Daniel Zang 12 BFA Fairfax 29:47
24 James Eastman 12 BFA Fairfax 29:57
25 Cyrus Blaney 9 Enosburg 33:38
26 Nicholas Kutchukian 11 MVU 36:00
27 Kalob Still 10 BFA Fairfax 37:42
28 Lucy Hackett 11 BFA Fairfax 38:08
Girls' results
1 Mei Elander 11 Enosburg 23:48
2 Ruth Brueckner 11 MVU 24:40
3 Cora Gagne 10 MVU 26:02
4 Haley Stefaniak 11 MVU 26:57
5 Colleen Clark 10 BFA Fairfax 27:05
6 Emma Braun 9 Richford 28:46
7 Molly Medor 9 MVU 30:17
8 Apple Maddox 10 Enosburg 30:34
9 Masha Shippert 10 Enosburg 30:58
10 Peyton Metruk 9 BFA Fairfax 32:33
11 Michelle Lynch 11 BFA Fairfax 32:46
12 Maddie Saunders 10 MVU 34:34
13 Ling Bushey 12 BFA Fairfax 34:58
14 Halle Wimette 11 BFA Fairfax 35:02
15 Laurel Samson 12 BFA Fairfax F 37:28
Boys' team results
BFA Fairfax 15
MVU 61
Girls' team results
MVU 19
Fairfax 36
