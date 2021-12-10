Head coach Tim Lagasse is in his fifth year with the Richford Rockets girls' varsity basketball team.
Q&A with Tim Lagasse
Who do you have returning? We're returning six seniors this year; three or four are returning from last year, and I'm excited about that. The seniors have played together for a while, and you can see that difference on the court. We've got three juniors from last year, and you can see the difference a year has made. They had lots of playing time as sophomores, and that gave them a boost of confidence this year, which is refreshing. We're also adding one sophomore and a freshman. This is the first team I've coached here that's this deep; you can see the competitiveness and the bond between them. They sync well as a team, and it's encouraging.
What has stood out to you about this year's team? Sierra Derby (2020-21 Rookie of the Year for the Mountain Division) is a sophomore this year. Madison Johnson, Carly Arch, and Olivia Hatch will give us some size this year. We have lots of quickness with guards Kyrelie Dueso, Emma Fadden, and Ella Chagnon. The tempo of the game is much different than we've had in the past. And we're able to push the ball up the court and get some good transition baskets off the rebounds that we can get with these taller girls underneath.
What have you seen from the team during the scrimmages? There's good communication. My seniors know what it takes to win, and I've stressed to them over the years, being a leader on a team isn't necessarily about telling others what to do; it's about leading by example. When you step on the court, you're showing your teammates what it takes to win. That's how people learn and progress.
What do you see in this year's schedule? The schedule has changed from the past, and we're not as D2 rich as before. Our athletic director added some D4 games, which will help us, and I think it's a good schedule for us. I think we'll be able to play some competitive basketball with these teams, and I think it's going to be a good season for us.
Are you looking forward to having fans back in the stands? Everyone is excited to have fans back; we missed them for sure. The atmosphere changes, the intensity level changes for the kids. We had a scrimmage here last Friday, and we had fans, and it was nice. It changes the dynamic of the game.
Tim's thoughts: We're going to be fun to watch, and we'll be competitive. I hope the community comes out and supports local basketball; come and enjoy some games this winter and get out of the house!
