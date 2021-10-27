The Richford Falcons (9) upset Proctor (8) on a goal scored by Jonas Lagasse in the last four minutes of regulation. Richford senior goalie Xavier Wood had a shutout in net.
The Falcons will now face the Mount St. Joseph Mounties, the top seed in D4 on Friday in Rutland. MSJ is coached by Enosburg High School alumnus Josh Souza.
The Mounties only loss of the season came last week against Enosburg in a game that Souza and his former high school coach Randy Swainbank (coach of the Enosburg Hornets boys soccer team) finally brought to fruition after several years of planning.
