RICHFORD - The No. 7 Richford Falcons earned a 5-0 win over No. 10 Danville on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the first home playoff for the Richford boys' varsity soccer team in recent memory. For the Falcons and coach Eric Bruch, it was the realization of lots of hard work and years of dedication.
"These guys have always had a mentality of being family, regardless of their age or grade, and they've bought into my system. Today was a culmination of a lot of things I've never seen them do in practice."
Bruch was extremely happy about the win and the chance to compete in a playoff game without taking a three-hour bus ride.
"The guys were psyched, and we want to play the next three games with the mentality that we're playing Enosburg," said Bruch with a chuckle. "It helps when the teams are in green uniforms, like today."
The Falcons jumped to a 4-0 lead over Danville early on with goals from Avery Coquette (assisted by Carson Steinhour), Dalton Raymo, Carter Blaney (assisted by Dalton Raymo), and Aiden Wood.
Avery Choquette notched his second goal of the game just three minutes into the second half on a ball from Carter Blaney.
Danville carried some momentum in the second and worked into the Falcon's end. It was here that Falcons' goalie Oliver Pike tallied the majority of his 17 saves. Richford earned the win and a trip to the second round.
When it came to the game, Bruch was very pleased with the Falcons' effort on the field.
"We jumped out to an early lead, won 50-50 balls, drove the ball to the corner, stayed out wide, made good passes, and our communication was great," said Bruch. "I'm very proud of the guys."
Bruch called out two players who impacted the game differently: Aiden Wood and goalie Oliver Pike.
"Aiden got banged around in the box, but he scored a phenomenal goal," said Bruch. "Ollie didn't have a ton of shots on goal (in the first hal); he knew I'd get a lot of people playing time, which would result in him getting a lot of shots in the second half. He stayed nice and focused and kept the shutout, our first of the year."
Will Steinhour, Aiden Wood, and Carter Blaney shared their thoughts on competing in their varsity careers' first home playoff game.
Will Steinhour spoke about Bruch's dedication to the program: "Coach has been here for seven seasons, and his program is clearly working. We've had a great group of athletes for several years now, and we're slowly building the program, making a name for ourselves, and getting some respect for Richford soccer."
Carter Blaney spoke of the program's momentum and the response from the community: "It's good for everyone when the program is successful. More people come out every year and want to be part of the team, the bond, and the family we've created. I'll remember this game and seeing all the fans come out to support us."
Aiden Wood responded to questions about his goal and his varsity coach: "I was on the ground not even three seconds before I scored the goal. I got up and scored, and that was a good feeling! Our coach is a great guy in general, and he's the best coach I've had in soccer, without a doubt."
