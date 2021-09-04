The Richford Falcons traveled to Craftsbury on Friday, securing a 4-1 win over the hosting team. Jonas Lagasse scored two goals for the Falcons and Will Steinhour and Aske Greve each scored one.
The Falcons host their home opener against Christ Covenant on Saturday, September 11 at 11 am.
Messenger Sports extends a big thank you to Amanda Steinhour for sending these photos from the road!!
