RICHFORD - Carter Blaney drained a three in the first 30 seconds of the game between the Richford Falcons and the Mid Vermont Christian Eagles on Monday, Dec. 13. The Falcons would go on to win the home opener 58-57.
This year's Falcons, coached by Richford grad Brandon Fuller, are an up-tempo team, and they've got height and speed to utilize on the court.
"We've got a young team, and I see nothing but good in this team," said Fuller, "I'm excited for the rest of the season."
Late in the first quarter, Ben Greenwood's hard work hard on the boards paid out for the Falcons; he also found time to feed Blaney, who gave the Falcons a boost on a backdoor layup. Carson Steinhour closed out Richford's scoring, and the Falcons left the first quarter with a 17-13 lead.
Aske Greve's two-hand dunk earned a cheer from the crowd less than 30 seconds into the second quarter. Then, he drove through traffic for a layup on his next trip down the court.
Jerrick Jacobs' steal resulted in a one-handed slam dunk for Greve, and it was becoming clear that the Richford gym may be one of the best places to catch a game this winter.
Blaney took off on a breakaway to put the Falcons up by nine, and a deep three by Jacobs pushed the Falcons over 30.
Richford's defense kept the Eagles quiet for most of the second, and the Falcons held a 32-23 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Eagles clawed their way back into the game early in the third, eventually taking the lead. The Falcons kept pushing, and Blaney put Richford back on top with a deep three and a subsequent breakaway layup.
Jacob Clawson tipped the Falcons over 40 and sparked an offensive run at the end of the quarter; Greenwood notched the final points at the buzzer, the Falcons holding the 47-40 point lead.
The Eagles went to work in the paint, tying the game within the first three minutes of the fourth. After the Eagles' run, Jacobs' deep three put the Falcons back on top.
The teams traded the lead throughout the fourth, and as time dropped below three minutes, Carson Steinhour drew a foul, draining both shots to extend the Falcons lead to four.
Cheers from the student section echoed through the gymnasium as the time dwindled; two Eagle free throws narrowed the Falcons lead to two.
Richford kicked the ball to the point several times on the next possession, forcing a foul with 45 seconds to go. A technical call against the Eagles put Jacobs on the line, where he netted both free throws, stretching the lead to four once again.
An Eagle timeout stopped the clock with 15 seconds; the teams took the court and traded possession several times before the Falcons regained the ball and earned the 58-57 win.
Fuller spoke on the fun of the dunks and the game's flow.
"Having a player who can dunk brings enjoyment for the team and keeps everyone going. It's something we've never really had at our school, and I think it drives the boys to keep working hard," said Fuller.
"Our starting five did really well, and I liked our ball movement. It was the first game of the year, and we still have some kinks and things we have to work on, but that's what practice is for."
Jacobs, a freshman point guard, showed composure and skill on the court in his first varsity appearance.
"This first game was pretty fun, and I like being back on the court with friends again," said Jacobs. "COVID took a lot of time from us, and it feels great to be back with them. I know I can count on them whenever--this year and in the years to come."
Blaney spoke of his relationship with Fuller, "He brings a different feel to the game. We all know him, but we don't take him as a friend when we're on the court; he's our coach, and we need to listen to him."
Greve, an exchange student from Denmark, certainly wowed the crowds in Richford.
"I've been playing basketball for five years, and that's partially the reason I came here. I've been looking forward to playing on this court for the first time, and it was an amazing first game," said Greve.
"The experience was awesome--the bleachers were somewhat filled, and it was a good vibe."
Richford scoring leaders: Carter Blaney 17, Aske Greve 12, Ben Greenwood 10, and Jerrick Jacobs 8
