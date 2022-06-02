The No. 9 Richford Falcons earned a 19-14 road win over No. 8 Proctor on Thursday, June 2, after a six-run rally in the top of the seventh.
Proctor took a 3-1 lead after the first inning. The Falcons put four runs on the board in the second, but Proctor answered with six. Both teams left the third with one run a-piece. In the fourth, Richford plated five runs, but Proctor tallied three. The fifth inning saw the Falcons add two. Proctor added one run in the sixth after holding the Falcons scoreless in the top half of the inning.
In the seventh, Richford trailed by one, but went on to score six runs and take the lead. Blaney and the Falcons held Proctor scoreless in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
Richford coach Kevin Blaney spoke of the team's success: "The boys never gave up. Down one going in the top of seventh we scored six to pull away and seal the victory."
Richford offense: Jonas Lagasse was 1 for 2, two walks and four runs scored, Jacob Clawson was 3 for 5 with a triple, a walk, and five runs scored, Carter Blaney was 1 for 2 with three walks and two runs scored, Will Steinhour was 1/for 4 with one run scored, Ben Greenwood was 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs scored, Xavier Wood was 1 for 3 with two walks and one run scored, Marcel Gendron was 2 for 5 with one run scored, and Mitchell Kane was 2 for 5 with one run scored.
Richford pitching: Jacob Clawson pitched two innings, striking out four and walking one. Carter Blaney pitched five innings, striking out three, walking six, and earning the win for the Falcons.
