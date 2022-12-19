The Richford Falcons boys' basketball team has been a program on the rise over the last few seasons, even under the restrictions associated with COVID. Recently, head coach and Richford alum Brandon Fuller has helped the program excel. He's confident the 2022-23 season will be equally productive.
Q&A with Falcons coach Brandon Fuller
Who do you have returning this year, and what qualities will the bring to the court? I have four returners from last year, Jerrick Jacob's, Carter Blaney, Will Steinhour, and Carson Steinhour. They were all starters last season; they're always giving 100 percent and don't give up, whatever the outcome. This group of boys has a lot of grit!
What do you see as this team's greatest strengths, and how will you and the coaching staff be working to showcase those strengths this season? We're going to be a very explosive team this year, and one thing the coaching staff is trying hard to achieve is working on our defense. In basketball, you don't need to score a lot of points if you keep your opponent to fewer points. Everyone wants to make the paper for offense, but I feel like the defensive player is just as important.
What are your goals for the season, and how do you plan to help the team achieve them? The goals for the season are to get a few home playoff games and for the boys to work hard and play together. I plan to help them achieve these goals by watching films from previous games, working hard at practice, and making everyone get better. All in all I'm excited and ready to have a great season with these boys!
What are you looking forward to about the game against Enosburg on Tuesday, Dec. 20? It's going to be interesting to see where the boys are at this early in the season; being a rival game, I'm sure it's going to be a tough battle for both teams!
When to watch: The Falcons travel to Enosburg High School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to take on in-county rivals the Enosburg Hornets at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.