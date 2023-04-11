Richford Falcons varsity baseball coach Kevin Blaney announced that the Falcons will be moving to D3 for the 2023 season. The team reinstated a varsity program in 2022 and hopes to build on last year’s experience.
The team returns two seniors, Jonas Lagasse and Nate Lafromboise, two juniors Carter Blaney and Will Steinhour, four sophomores and several freshmen.
Blaney is counting on the returning players to help lead the team.
“We’ll be leaning on our juniors and seniors to be leaders and pave the way for young guys. We’ve got an athletic, baseball smart group of kids, and we’ll be competitive,” said Blaney.
“The move to D3 will be a challenge at playoff time, but our regular season schedule didn't change, so we're playing the same schools.”
On the field, Carter Blaney and Lagasse will be the team’s most experienced arms.
“I think both Carter and Jonas will be stronger this year. Michael Cunningham threw about six innings last year, but he's getting quite a few more innings this year,” said Blaney. “We have three or four others who've been throwing, and who I hope to get solid innings out of and get some depth in pitching.”
Defensively, Blaney says the Falcons’ infield will be solid; they’re still working on the outfield positions.
Offensively, the team has benefited from the use of a pitching machine this year.
“Hitting off the machine has allowed us to get a lot more reps, and I've noticed a big difference as they're seeing 40 to 50 pitches a day,” said Blaney. “I think we're going to put the ball in play more this year than we have in previous years”
Blaney also spoke of his goals for the season: “I'd like to win 50 percent of our games. If we can be in the middle of the pack and perhaps host a home playoff, that would be awesome.”
Blaney also thanked his coaching staff, including Marty and Joe Vallender returning.
“They’ve been here for five or six years, and we work well together,” said Blaney. “Their baseball knowledge as a father and son duo is fun to be part of.”
When asked about the group of guys the coaches have to work with, Blaney didn’t hesitate to compliment the athletes.
“This is a great group; they're coachable, which is one of the best things you can ask for from any group of kids,” said Blaney. “They take what you teach and apply it, and that's all you can ask for.”
